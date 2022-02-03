Betty Elizabeth Holloway Lange
Betty Elizabeth Holloway Lange, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Betty was born on August 21, 1934, the daughter of Jesse and Carrie Holloway of Maysfield, Texas. She grew up in Cameron and in 1952 graduated from Yoe High School. She accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at the Baptist Church in Cameron. She married her high school sweetheart, William Ardell Lange, Dec. 19, 1953, at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts. They made their home on a farm near Buckholts before moving to Temple in 1963.
Betty attended Temple College and the University of Mary Hardin Baylor where she was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree and was certified in Kindergarten and early childhood. After teaching for 27 years she retired in 1995 from Belton ISD.
Many vacations were enjoyed with her family. She also enjoyed playing forty-two, crafting and shopping. She was a member of Avolonte Study Club, Heritage Club, Golden Age Club, Sarah Circle of Oak Park Church and Retired Teachers.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William Ardell Lange, her parents, seven brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Dana Lange and his wife Teresa of Temple and Eddy Lange and his wife Amy of Temple; grandchildren, Tiffany Lange, Andy Lange, Kendall Lange and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday Feb. 5, 2022, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Paid Obituary