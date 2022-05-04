Shirley Ann Jungmann Kelm
Shirley Ann Jungmann Kelm, age 81, of Cameron, passed away at a memory care facility in Temple on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 7, 2002, at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Cameron, with burial to immediately follow at Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts. Visitation will be Friday, May 6, 2002, from
6-8 pm, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Shirley was born August 13, 1940, near Rogers, Texas in the Edgeworth community to Herbert Lorence and Annie Louise Lange Jungmann. She was baptized on September 29, 1940 and confirmed on September 26, 1954 at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts
She graduated from Rogers High School, class of 1958. After high school, she went to Durham’s Business College in Austin. She worked for the Texas Education Agency in Austin, across from the Capitol. She worked part-time for Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. She also served as the church secretary for Abiding Savior Lutheran Church. In September 1981, she went to work for Cameron MHMR as a secretary. She retired in 2004 after 22 ½ years.
She married William “Bill” Kelm on February 2, 1963 at Hope Lutheran Church.
Shirley is survived by her husband, William (“Bill”) Edward Kelm; daughter, Monica Kelm Blackmon of Double Oak; son, Kelvin Lane Kelm of Katy and 4 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church (806 E 12th St., Cameron, Texas 76520) or Alzheimer’s Association, Capital of Texas Chapter (5508 Highway 290 West, Suite 206, Austin, Texas 78735) or a charity of your choosing.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary