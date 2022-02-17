Services for Mildred Lee Curry Kaiser, 99, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery with Tom Bever officiating.
Mrs. Kaiser died Saturday, Feb. 12, in a Temple care center.
She was born June 16, 1922, to Willis Lee and Alice McDaniel Curry. She attended grade school in Three Forks and went to Belton High School. She went to business school and attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She worked for First National Bank of Belton. She married Gus Kaiser in 1956. She was baptized at the Nolanville Church of Christ Encampment and was a member of the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a sister, Betty Lewis of Hartwell, Ga.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.