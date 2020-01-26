Virginia Dove Fuson Fogelman
Virginia Dove Fuson Fogelman was born June 27, 1934 in Dalhart, Texas and died November 24, 2019 in Richmond, Texas.
After graduating from Dalhart High School, Virginia moved to Florida, then Houston, Texas, Temple, Texas, and Lakeway, Texas. While living in Temple Texas, she met and married Stanley Fogelman. She and Stanley traveled the world together, and she was by his side to help him with his business; and when Stanley became ill, Virginia took care of him until his death. Twenty-seven years later, when Virginia was unable to care for herself due to declining health, her granddaughter Madelon moved her from Lakeway to Richmond, close to Madelon’s home, so she could take care of Virginia. Madelon found a wonderful place for her to live and wonderful doctors to care for her until her death.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband Stanley, her parents Lloyd Fuson and Francis Pellegrino, her brothers Chalk Fuson and Bobby Fuson and sisters Nelda Corbitt and Irene Nelson, her stepson, Dr. Jay Fogelman, and her great-granddaughter Kaitlyn Madeley.
She is survived by her brother Leonard Fuson and sister Sandra Delano; her stepdaughter, Suzann Madeley, and her husband, Hank; their children Madelon McGrenera and her husband Ryan and Marc Madeley and his wife Dena; Jay’s sons Zack and his wife Johanna and Josh and his wife Stephie; their mother Michele Mousseau; seven great-grandchildren.
Virginia will be interned at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Temple, Texas next to her husband Stanley on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends will gather at Rosie’s Tamale house on Friday, February 14th for a Celebration of Life.
Donations can be made in her memory to A Shelter for Cancer Families. 4115 Drake Street, Suite #4, Houston, Texas 77005; www.cancerfamilies.org.
