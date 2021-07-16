Ethel Lee Mitchell
Ethel Lee Mitchell, 73, of Cameron died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, July 19, 2021 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 4-6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mitchell, a retired security guard, was born September 12, 1947 in Channelview, Texas to August Pete and Willie Ellen (Duncan) Melcer. She married William Mitchell. She was preceded in death by: 2 daughters, Tammy Miller and Sandra Miller; by a brother, Kenneth Parker; by a granddaughter, Amanda Miller; and by a niece, Yvette White. She is survived by: her husband, William Mitchell of Cameron; daughter, Elizabeth Walker of Dallas; son, Ricky Miller of Maryland; brother, Paul Melcer of Cameron; sisters, Janie Melcer of Cameron and Sharon Jaggers of Cameron; her grandchildren: Benjamin Gahr of Pennsylvania, Alyssa Walker & spouse Justin Brown of Oyster Creek TX, Krystal Clere & spouse Brian Clere of Ringold Oklahoma, Chelsea Louvier & spouse Casey Louvier of Lumberton TX, Jeffrey Walker & spouse Kami Walker of Dallas TX; by 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers for her funeral will be Keith Pate Sr., Keith Tarlton, Justin Brown, Casey Louvier, Jeffrey Walker Sr., Jeffrey Walker Jr., Brian Clere, and Alex Hartman.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary