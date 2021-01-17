BELTON — Services for Jerry Denvil McLoud, 78, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. McLeod died Jan. 7 at a Waco hospital.
He was born June 20, 1942, in Moran to Jewel Denvil “J.D.” and Minnie Mozell Smith McLoud. He graduated high school. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Cheryl Bernadette “Berna” Berry. He married Druane Holton in 1990. He was a woodcrafter, carpenter, electrician, plumber, television repairman and train mechanic. He also worked for Bell County.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2013.
Survivors include three daughters, Stacy Ingram of Salado, and Tracy McLoud and Teresa Siegfried, both of Belton; a stepson, Stephen Ford Jr.; a stepdaughter, Lorie Hopper; a brother, James “Buddy” McLoud; two sisters, Helen White and Wanda Wheeler; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.