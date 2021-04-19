ROSEBUD — No services are planned for Charlie Frank Rice, 84, of Rosebud.
Mr. Rice died Thursday, April 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Ben Arnold to Oxsheer and Ella Reimer Rice. He graduated from Cameron High School in 1955. He married Geralann Polk on March 7, 1986. He worked for Alcoa in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Chuck Rice of Marlin and Jeff Rice of Cookeville, Tenn.; two stepsons, Darrell Polk of Wilderville and Donnie Polk of Airville; a sister, Mary Ann Hurst of Clifton; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.