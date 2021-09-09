James Wayne Faglie
James Wayne Faglie (JW, Nubbie, Peepaw, Dad) age 76 of Holland, Texas, passed away Friday, September 3, after many months of battling cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, September 10, at Holland Cemetery in Holland, TX, with Marvin Ralston officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Callahan, Arthur Wade Capps, Bill Dunlap, Tom Gidley, Martin (Shorty) Servin and Freddy Washington.
JW was born on March 13, 1945, in Del Rio, TX, to George Calvin Faglie and Ethel Gertrude (Jones) Faglie. He attended school in Del Rio, Sabinal, Temple and Belton. JW was drafted into the Army and proudly served our country in the Vietnam War from 1965-1967. He married the love of his life, Belinda Young of Rogers, in 1968. JW and Belinda, along with their three children, lived a wonderful life together on the strong foundation of love and faith.
JW was a pillar for hard work and loyalty. He worked for numerous construction companies, with his last being Jack Garey construction for 27 years. In his retirement, JW loved staying home and watching old western movies. However, during hunting season, his biggest joy was hunting deer with his son and grandchildren. He adored all of his kids, grands and great grands. JW was the biggest fan of all his grandkids and their many sports. His family loved his intense honesty, unwavering loyalty and witty humor, even calling one of his great-grandsons “Fred”. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and coffee buddies. His family will be forever grateful for the time and memories they had with him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Belinda Faglie; daughter, Melanie Young and husband, Ronnie; daughter, Keyla Sebek and husband, Mitchell; son, Dustin Faglie and wife, Ashley; his five grandchildren: JD Young and wife, Megan; Jenna Sebek; Jaylee Stroud and husband, Ely; Kaden and Brynlee Faglie; four great grandchildren: Violet and Reeve Young, Bo Stroud and baby girl Stroud, due in January. His best buddy Boomer will miss him greatly. He is also survived by a brother, Lonnie Faglie (Ingrid); and sister, Dorothy Shelton (Terry) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm Thursday at Scanio Harper Funeral Home of Temple.
