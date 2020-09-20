BELTON — Services for Sarah Elizabeth White Abernathy, 39, will be streamed Friday at dossmanfh.com.
Mrs. Abernathy died Monday, Sept. 7, at a Dallas hospital.
She was born Jan. 15, 1981, in Temple to Richard and Cynthia White. She received an associate degree from TSTC. She married Cory Abernathy in November 2019. She worked in the dental field. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband; a stepson, Bryan Abernathy; her parents; and two sisters, Alicia White and Jennifer Young.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Austin Pets Alive.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.