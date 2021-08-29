Services for Douglas Edwin Downing, 54, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mr. Downing died Thursday, Aug. 26.
He was born June 21, 1967, in Temple to Chester “Dub” and Gwenda Downing. He graduated from Troy High School in 1985. He was a diesel mechanic and received his certificate at Texas State Technical Institute. He worked for McLane Co. Inc. for several years before opening his own repair business in 1987. He was a member of Troy First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Shellie of Troy; a daughter, Ashleigh of Troy; a son, Chance of Troy; his mother of Troy; and a brother, John Downing of Troy.
Visitation will be Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.