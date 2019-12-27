ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Raymon Zamora, 60, of Rockdale.
Mr. Zamora died Wednesday, Dec. 25.
He was born Aug. 29, 1959, in Houston to Amador and Alejandra Ugalde Zamora. He graduated from Rockdale High School. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked at Rockdale Memorial Co.
Survivors include three brothers, Guadalupe Zamora of San Antonio, and Henry Zamora and John Zamora, both of Rockdale; and five sisters, Maria Zamora of Midland, Juanita Zamora of Milano, Sylvia Baggerly and Oralia Zamora, both of Rockdale, and Margriete Cook of Thorndale.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.