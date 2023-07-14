Michael P.
Hagen, Sr
Dr. Mike Hagen was welcomed home to the Lord on July 11, 2023, after a courageous fight against cancer. Through his final moments, Mike showed steadfast faith and contentment in the Lord and a love for those around him.
Michael Peter Hagen, Sr. was born on November 30, 1954, in Owatonna, MN to Jean and Harold Hagen. The third in a tight-knit family of seven children, Mike spent hours with his siblings at the local golf club and their Catholic church. In early high school, Mike’s family moved to Texas where he would spend his entire adult life. He attended McLennan Community College, where he became an All-American golfer. Later he continued his studies and golf career at Houston Baptist University. While at HBU, Mike began to study his faith more deeply. Soaking up everything he could learn about the Lord, Mike found Ephesians 2:8-9 which says: For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For the first time, Mike understood he could have full confidence in his own salvation because it was a gift from God, not a result of his efforts to be good. This understanding completely shifted his perspective and became the bedrock of his hope and joy. Shortly after Mike’s transformation, a young woman named Barbara Taylor captured his affection. Sharing faith in the Lord and a love for children, Mike and Barb were married in 1979. They went on to study medicine together in Houston where Mike completed his family medicine residency.
Mike and Barb moved to Temple, TX in 1984 to work at Scott and White Hospital. There they found a church committed to teaching directly from the scriptures, Temple Bible Church, where Mike would serve as an elder for many years. Mike worked as a compassionate doctor for 39 years at the Belton clinic, where he was beloved by his patients and coworkers. He cared deeply about the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of his patients, often praying for them during their visits. Mike spent his time ministering to medical students, serving on mission trips, and volunteering at local free clinics.
Mike’s greatest earthly delight was his family. Together, he and Barb raised seven children, and he never wasted a single moment that could be spent with them. Everyday, right after work, Mike would wrap his kids in a hug and run to the front yard to play sports. He was a father, coach, and cheerleader to his kids, and he graciously walked with each of them into adulthood. Mike taught them the values of humility, perseverance, and generosity. His immense love overflowed to those outside his family too, and he served as a father and friend to many. In both joy and suffering, Mike was known by all to be inclusive, kind, and full of grace. His infectious joy, commitment to the truth, and abundant love will continue to spread through the innumerable lives he has shaped.
Mike is survived by his wife Barbara, his seven children and their spouses, Michael and Caroline Hagen, Jonathan and Natiel Hagen, David and Amanda Hagen, Michelle and Tyler Nelson, Timothy and Claire Hagen, Jessica and Zachary Plunk, Austin and Claire Hagen, and his beloved grandchildren Olivia, Everleigh, Brooks, Wyatt, Levi, Luke, Hannah, Josiah, Knox, Taylor, Merit, and Sadie. Mike is also survived by his six siblings, Rebecca Couture, Patrick Hagen, Daniel Hagen, Peter Hagen, Mary Knoechel, and John Hagen.
Services for Mike will be held at 11:00am Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Temple Bible Church. The family will receive visitors from 10-11:00am prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at North Belton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the spread of the gospel through donations to
Temple Bible Church Missions Fund or Compassion International.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
