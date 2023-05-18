Services for James R. “Jim” Cox, 87, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Cox died Monday, May 15, at a Temple hospital.
Burial will be held in private in Davilla Cemetery in Davilla.
He was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Haskell, Okla., to Duell and Lucy Perryman Cox. He graduated from Andrews High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. He started Jim Cox Machine and Welding in 1978 in Guymon, Okla., and owned it until 1980. He later moved to Temple and worked as a manager at Purvis Industries until retiring in 2011.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Cox of Temple; eight children, Richard Gommert and Sheila Tucker, both of Rogers, Larry Cox of Las Cruces, N.M., Garry Cox of Coleman, Russell Cox of Wimberly, Lesa Shubert of Magnolia, Mitch Mason of Davilla, and Sherri Nabours of Academy; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org; St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Stjude.org; or to the Davilla Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.