BELTON — Services for Nona Marie Hilliard, 45, of Nolanville are 2 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Steve Wegmann officiating.
Ms. Hilliard died Tuesday, Sept. 7.
She was born June 4, 1976, to Cecil and Christine Taylor at Fort Riley, Kan. She worked at Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital for more than 22 years as a pharmacy tech.
Survivors include a daughter, Shelby Hilliard of Nolanville; her parents; and her brother, Cecil “Robby” Taylor; of Nolanville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support her daughter and cover funeral expenses.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.