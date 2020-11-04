Services for Ace L. Chlapek, 78, of Temple will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Seaton Brethren Church with Pastor Denise Mikeska and Rev. Tom Popelka officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Seaton Cemetery.
Ace Lloyd Chlapek passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Ace was strong in his faith, he put the Lord first in his life. Daily he read his bible, devotionals and believed in Jesus Christ as his Savior.
Ace Lloyd Chlapek was born on November 27, 1941 to Jerry D. and Anna Belle (Bartek) Chlapek in Seaton/Ratibor Community. He was born on the family farm, delivered by the family doctor Ace H. Alsup. He attended Lost Prairie School, graduated from Rogers High School, and furthered his education through Temple Junior College. He continued with his secondary education at the Texas A&M Supervisory Academy. He married his “Honey Bunch”, Nancy Sefcik on November 16, 1963 at Seaton Brethren Church for the longevity of 57 years.
Mr. Chlapek began his career with USDA, Bell County ASCS office in 1966. He presided over several counties including Dallas, Bell, and Falls as an Executive Director. On January 1, 1988 he transferred to Texas State ASCS office in College Station where he served as a District Director At-Large, Production Adjustment and Agriculture Conservation Program Specialist, and finally as an Administrative and Contracting Officer. He was outstanding in his performance which resulted in numerous awards. In 1992 Mr. Chlapek received the Administrators award in Washington D.C for excelling in performing his contracting duties. He aspired to build and manage the Preneed counselors / Family Service Advocates for Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Ace was a Founding member of the Evangelical Brethren Church in Temple in which he served as President of the Board of Elders, a beloved Sunday School Teacher, and a Member of Choir. He transferred to Seaton Brethren Church where he continued his Godly duties as Vice President of the Board of Elders, Leading Choir Member, and of the Men’s Brotherhood. Ace’s leadership continued through his presidency for Seaton Cemetery Association, Secretary and Treasurer of Seaton RVOS #5, Vice President of the Temple lodge Woodmen of the World and as a Lifetime Member of the NRA where he served as Treasurer of County Friends. He was also a Member of Texas Czech Genealogical Society.
Ace was a selfless man and encouraged everyone to be the best they could be. He spent his days as a loving Husband, Father, and “Papa” to his grandchildren. Always spending time with his family and friends, his infectious smile and laugh would light up the room. He was known by many for his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit. Ace had a passion for farming in which he did everything from tilling on the tractor, mowing the pasture, gardening (with dogs Cocoa and Buttermilk by his side), and never turning down a new project. Some of his other hobbies include: hunting, making sausage, barbecuing, sharing ice cream, horseplay with the grandsons, working with children during vacation bible school and enjoying photography. He also traveled and led numerous tours to the Czech Republic.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother J.D. Chlapek Jr. and niece Sandy Chlapek.
Survivors include his wife Nancy J. (Sefcik) Chlapek, two sons, Timothy Chlapek, Paul Chlapek and wife Jennifer; three grandsons, Taylor Manziel, Josef Chlapek, Nicolas Chlapek; a brother, Dwaine Chlapek and wife Brenda, their children Anna Geisenhoff and husband Dave, Greg Chlapek, Matt Chlapek and wife Jodi, Shawn Preece, and Jeffery Mueller; niece Netta Creech and husband Dennis, God children Mark and Denise Mikeska and someone he came to know like a daughter Sabrina Young and husband Justin, and God children, Kayla , Kelsea, Zaydriana, Valora and Cecilia Young.
Visitation will be held before the service on Wednesday, November 4. 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 TX-53, Temple, TX 76501.