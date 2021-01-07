ROCKDALE — Services for Glen Louis Patschke, 74, of Rockdale and formerly of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Patschke died Sunday, Jan. 3, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born June 10, 1946, in Travis County to Louis Paul and Florine Allymae Schultz Patschke. He was a retired marine machinist. He married Sue Ellen Hazelwood in 2007 in Thorndale
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jeffery Patschke and Jason Patschke, both of Houston; a stepson, Christopher Dye of Burlington, Iowa; two stepdaughters, Christine Killough of Hillsboro and Jessica Allen of Brownwood; a brother, Wayde Patschke of Thorndale; and 14 grandchildren.