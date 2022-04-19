Weldon Aycock
Weldon Aycock, 87 made his final journey into the arms of our Heavenly Father during the early morning hours of April 16 with his wife and daughter by his side. Weldon will be buried in the Moffat Cemetery in a private service with his immediate family present. Derrel Thompson and Gary Baxley will officiate the graveside service.
Weldon was born January 12, 1935 to Milton Clarence (MC) and Pauline (Clark) Aycock in the Whitehall/ Moffat Community less than one mile from his grave site. Weldon attended Temple High School and Temple College, served two years in the U.S. Army. He married Nina Kathleen Levy. Weldon worked for Texaco Inc. in Houston and Richmond Virginia for 26 years and retired at the age of 55. They moved to Leon County, Texas and raised pure Registered Texas Longhorn cattle for 24 years then moved back to the Temple/Belton area in 2009.
Weldon loved playing baseball from neighborhood games on to playing catcher all four years of high school. He would play Sunday afternoons at local churches in 100 degree weather cherishing every game. He also coached little league and pony league for many years.
Weldon was very generous with his time for his family, neighbors and friends. Whatever the need was he would help. He had a talent for fixing most anything and took great pride and joy when he succeeded. His sense of humor was endless and always wanted to enjoy life to its fullest.
Weldon loved his family and was very proud of his marriage and his church family at Taylors Valley Baptist Church. Because of his love and guidance his children achieved success in their chosen careers.
Survivors include his wife, Nina Aycock. His son, Ron Aycock and wife, Diana, of Houston, TX. His daughter, Melissa Daly of Granbury, TX. His older sister, Frances Graham of Temple, TX.
Weldon is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Memorials may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple, TX.
Dossman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us. What we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal - Albert Pike
