Bill Cody Wells “Wild Buffalo Bill” Southerland
Bill Cody Wells “Wild Buffalo Bill” Southerland was a caring father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He left this world suddenly on May 2, 2022 at the age of 37.
Bill Cody will be laid to rest on Thursday May 12, 2022 at Harper-Talasek Funeral home in Temple, TX at 2:00pm. Family visitation will be Wednesday May 11th at Harper-Talasek 5:00pm-7:00pm.
He was born to Mark Southerland and Julie Malina on January 20, 1985. After high school, Bill Cody worked on the Evans Ranch in Little River, TX along side his brother, Chris Southerland, until his passing.
Bill Cody lived in the Temple area all of his life. He loved life like the way he was made: big and strong. Bill Cody loved to always be moving, always on the go, and never in one place too long other than driving a tractor on the farm. He was a country boy through and through - always handy with a rope and good with a gun. He always had a smile for everyone and was a friend to many. He will be dearly missed by everyone.
He is survived by his children Brystol Plough, Pacie Plough, Paiden Southerland, Easton Southerland, Chesney Southerland, and Cody-Lynn Southerland; his granddaughter Swayzi Schulz; his parents Mark Southerland of Buckholts and Julie Molina of Temple; his brothers John Wane, Ben, and Chris Southerland; and his grandfather Bill Southerland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for his children’s benevolence fund via Go Fund Me https://gofund.me/46b16fee or private donations.
