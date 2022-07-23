Services for Kenneth Charles Morgan, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday in McGregor Cemetery with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Services for Kenneth Charles Morgan, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday in McGregor Cemetery with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Mr. Morgan died Wednesday, July 20, in Temple.
He was born July 22, 1937, in McGregor to Garnett and Irene Wellman Morgan. He attended McGregor schools. He married Mary Ann Morgan in 1960. He worked in auto parts sales. He owned and operated Heights Auto Supply in Harker Heights.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Gary Don Morgan of Sachse and Barry Scott Morgan of Corpus Christi; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.