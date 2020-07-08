CAMERON — Services for Frank Randolph “Trey” Summers III, 45, of Cameron will be at a later date.
Mr. Summers died Thursday, July 2.
He was born Oct. 31, 1974, in Houston to Frank R. and Rae Beth Plant Summers. He worked in the maintenance department of Charlotte Pipe in Cameron.
Survivors include a son, Jase Andrew Summers; two daughters, Brooklyn Paige Summers and Lainey Elizabeth Summers; a brother, John Summers; and his parents.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.