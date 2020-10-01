Robert Dean “Bob” Kennedy
Robert Dean “Bob” Kennedy, 93, of Belton passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Baylor-Scott and White in Temple after a brief illness.
The family will have a private memorial service.
Bob was born into the Age of the Greatest Generation. This generation is described as “men and women who fought not for fame or recognition, but because it was the right thing to do”. This describes Bob perfectly. Bob was born in Girard, Kansas, soon after moving to Tulsa where he grew up and attended schools, graduating from Daniel Webster High School and later received his BBA from the University of Texas. The U.S. Navy pilot training was the first step in a long life of service for the benefit of family and community. Bob was recruited as one of the Ford Motor Company Whiz Kids, a management training operation that gave him superb business skills to run his own business. After involvement in a couple of car dealerships, and Griggs Equipment Company from 1960-1972, he and his friends Jerry Gibson and Boyd Waters started Superior Chaircraft Company in 1972, an international furniture manufacturer. In recognition of his leadership and business acumen, Bob was elected President of the National Office Products Association by its membership.
After retiring from Superior Chaircraft in 1996, Bob and Bettye found a way to see the world and continue to give back to their community. Bob volunteered with the international Citizens Democracy Corp which sent them to Poland and Czechoslovakia to work with companies that had previously been under Communist rule. His mentoring and business knowledge contributed to transitioning companies to a new democratic and capitalist driven economy with strategic business plans that relied on the individuals rather than the government for leadership and success. Bob’s civic commitment extended to his adopted hometown of Belton where he served on the City Council and then as its Mayor from 1979-1981. He also served as President of the Belton Independent School District Board and was chosen as a Man of the Year by the City of Belton. Bob and Bettye have been lifetime members of the First United Church of Belton where Bob taught adult Sunday School for many years.
There was no husband more devoted than Bob. He and Bettye were married for over 71 years and had three children--Hamp Kennedy, Lisa Kennedy, and Becky Kennedy Gorczyca; three grandchildren--Laura Kennedy Bennett, Hudson Kennedy, and Jake Kennedy Gorczyca; and five great grandchildren--Carter, Kennedy and Kinzie Bennett, and Charlotte and Hampton Kennedy. Carol Kennedy, Tom Gorczyca, Tammy Manning, Scott Bennett, and Meredith Carpenter Bennett, were fortunate to join the Kennedy family. He will also be greatly missed by his sister Norma and brother-in-law Lavonn and their family.
At 93, Bob was still sharp as a tack and enjoyed every opportunity to be with his family. Relationships were a vital part of his life and he made friends all over the world. He loved deep conversations, learning peoples’ backgrounds, and supporting others in their joy, pain, successes and dreams.
The past few weeks have been some of the most joyful, with the greatest blessing being that after more than five months during the pandemic, Bob was reunited with Bettye, who is at Luvida Memory Care, and was able to give her the embrace he had been saving for her. The Luvida staff were a big part of his life and he considered them an extended family. And true to his nature, there were three loaves of his homemade sourdough bread in the kitchen ready for baking when the next round of family came in.
Dad’s devotion to our family was evident every day. Mom would tell you that the love she and Dad had grew stronger every day. Dad was faithful to visit Mom twice daily, feed her dessert and kiss her goodnight. The staff at Luvida always commented on the beautiful, fresh flowers Dad took to Mom weekly for more than four years. This love was not only evident between our parents but felt by each of the three of us. He was always available for guidance, consultation and even cajoling. Our Dad’s integrity was integral to his everyday life. His fairness in business, community and family is unparalleled. His presence will always be missed but the memories will be with us forever and will be treasured.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Bob’s memory to the Bell County Museum (bellcountymuseum.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org).
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
Paid Obituary