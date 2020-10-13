BURLESON — No services will be held for Leonard “Grady” Pomykal, 79, of Belfalls.
Mr. Pomykal died Friday, Oct. 9, in Burleson.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
He was born Jan. 5, 1941, in Falls County to Benjamin and Grace Pomykal. He served in the Air Force Reserves. He was a farmer and rancher in Bell County. He was a member of the Bell County Youth Fair Board, the Cen-Tex Young Farmers Association and the Central Texas Barbeque Association. He was President of the Troy Area Fair Boosters.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Pomykal of Burleson; a daughter, Pamela Berndt of Joshua; a son, Joe Pomykal of Midland; a brother, Donald Pomykal of Childress; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/.
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home in Burleson is in charge of arrangements.