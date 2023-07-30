Alice Palomino Reza
Alice Palomino Reza, age 93 of Temple, died Monday, July 24, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Reza was born on October 1, 1929 in Temple to Trinidad Palomino and Concepcion Estrada Palomino.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. 6th St., Temple, Texas 76504. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Monday, July 31, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with recitation of the rosary at 7:00pm.
Paid Obituary