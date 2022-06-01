Robert John Glasscock
Robert John Glasscock, 75, passed away at the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home, in Temple, Texas, on May 30. Robert was born on December 21, 1946, in El Paso Texas. He was the son of James W. Glasscock and Jean Epperson Glasscock.
Robert moved with his family to Alpine, Texas, in 1954, when his parents became editors and publishers of the Alpine Avalanche. Like his siblings, Douglas and Sarah, Robert worked at the weekly newspaper. One of the highlights of his newspaper career was an interview with the Beatles in Dallas during their 1964 American tour. Robert used his Alpine Avalanche press pass, and the interview was printed in the Avalanche.
Robert graduated from Alpine High School in 1964 and was salutatorian of his class. He also played the trumpet with the Alpine High School marching band. Robert graduated from the University of Texas El Paso in 1968 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Robert was soon drafted and served as a sergeant in the Army in Vietnam with the 41st Field Artillery Brigade from 1968 to 1970. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for “meritorious service in the Republic of Vietnam during the period 9 June 1969 to 16 May 1970.”
After his honorable discharge from military service, Robert worked as an intern for U.S. Representative Richard C. White in Washington, D.C.
Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Glasscock. He is survived by his sister, Sarah Glasscock of Austin, Texas; his niece, Lee Emily Glasscock of The Woodlands, Texas; his great-niece, Elizabeth O’Donnelly of The Woodlands, Texas, and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, at a later date.
