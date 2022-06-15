CAMERON — Services for Emma Jean Ribar, 77, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak.
Burial will be in St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery.
Mrs. Ribar died Saturday, June 11, at a Cameron nursing facility.
She was born May 11, 1945, in Tucson, Ariz., to Marion Taylor and Ann Gurecky morris. She married Joseph Ribar. She was a principal for Buckholts ISD. She was a teacher. She attended St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Joseph Ribar of Killeen; two sisters, Marion Beauvias of Bryan and Carole Baca of Wichita, Kan.; and three grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.