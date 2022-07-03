Janie Amador, 82, passed away at her home in Temple, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 6 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10 am. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 5 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple from 5 to 8 pm with recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7.
Janie was born May 27, 1940, to Jesus and Esperanza Abalos in Tow, TX. In November of 1994, she married Robert Amador, who was by her side until her passing. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, loved God and her family more than anything else. Janie was an amazing cook and spent time caring for her garden of a variety of flowers, cactus, and other plants. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Janie is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Abalos and Lasaro Trejo; daughter, Yolanda Garcia; sons, Miguel “Chico” Garcia, Mark Anthony, and Reynaldo.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Robert Amador; sisters, Anasticia Hernandez and Alicia Abalos; daughters, Sylvia Torres and husband Jose, and Yolanda Flores and husband Salvador of Temple, TX; sons Alberto Garcia, Tony Mendoza Jr. and wife Susie of Temple, TX, Tomas Delgado of Puerto Rico, and Timothy Garcia and wife Irene of Austin, TX; 22 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren as well as numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of AccentCare Hospice, Morada of Temple, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and Harper-Talasek, as well as those on the 2nd floor of Baylor Scott & White’s North Tower.