ROCKDALE — Services for Mattie Pearl McBride, 91, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Kenneth Morris officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. McBride died Tuesday, Jan. 25, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Sharp to Ferd Reed and Tennie Wells. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the usher board and Mission 1 and 2. She attended school in Sharp and Old Aycock School in Rockdale. She married Emmet James McBride on Jan. 10, 1948.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Emmett James McBride Jr.; three daughters, Phyllis Lee McBride-Smith, Lydia Laverne Farwell-McBride and Patricia McBride; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include four daughters, Kay McBride, Pearlie McBride, and Stephanie McBride, all of Rockdale, and Juantia Howell of Harker Heights; two sons, Earnest McBride and John McBride, both of Rockdale; 29 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.