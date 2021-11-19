Services for Peggy L. Adcox, 75, of Rockdale will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Adcox died Monday, Nov. 15.
She was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Texas City to John Hilton and Lillian Bernice Ashley. She lived in Hearne at a young age and later moved to Temple. She attended Temple public schools and Temple College. She worked at First National Bank and Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital before starting her career with Farmers Home Administration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1973. She retired at age 50 and later worked with Amos Electric and the Kathryn Frank CPA firm.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Adcox of Rockdale; two daughters, Denise Gay of Waco and Lisa Naylor of Kingwood; two sisters, Jean Barnett and Joy Barnett, both of Kingwood; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.