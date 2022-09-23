BELTON — Services for Joel Mendez Bolanos, 84, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
BELTON — Services for Joel Mendez Bolanos, 84, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Bolanos died Friday, Sept. 2, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Mexico to Paulino Mendez and Escolastica Bolanos. He worked for League Ranch in Texas and also for Benjamin ISD in Benjamin. He retired in 2006. He served as a volunteer firefighter for Benjamin Fire Department. He was a member of Santa Rosa Catholic Church in Knox City. He married Esperanza Cardenas in 1966 in Tlalpan, Mexico.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joel Cardenas Bolanos, in 1967.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; seven daughters, Sandra Meeks of Palm City, Fla., Ivy Bolanos of Garland, Nora Talafuse of Flatonia, Gina Saunders of Dallas, and Hope Bolanos, Joelle Bolanos and Liza Knight, all of Belton; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.