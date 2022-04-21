CAMERON — Services for Harold James Soefje, 76, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Private burial services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Soefje died Monday, April 18, at his residence.
He was born June 13, 1945, in New Braunfels to George and Julia Froelich Soefje. He graduated from Canyon High School. He attended Texas A&M University. He married LaVerne Marilyn Zwicke in 1966. He worked for Coca-Cola Bottling Company. He attended Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Cameron.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Tara Bittner and Tricia Harwell; a son, Justin Soefje; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Dept. Building Fund, P.O. Box 430, Thorndale, TX 76577 or the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, 2914 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204.