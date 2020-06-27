God puts some people into the world who have a unique ability to love and help others in so many ways. On June 23, 2020, one of those people was taken from us. Marjorie Ann (Margie or “Mimi” to her grandkids) was born to Elizabeth “Lillie” and Rudolph Richter on January 29, 1934. Mimi was a person who loved so many and didn’t hesitate to help others. She was a person who loved people and they knew it. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. She enjoyed visiting with them and hearing about what they were doing. Nothing was insignificant when it came to them.
Margie attended St. Anthony’s Catholic and C.H. Yoe High school where she was involved in many things including the marching and concert bands. She worked part-time for a few businesses until graduation when she went to work for the Citizens National bank for over 30 years. She married her childhood sweetheart, Joe, and had two sons.
Through the years, she became involved with various organizations such as the St. Monica’s Catholic Church Ladies Society, St. Monica’s parish council, picnic committees, and cemetery association. She volunteered with the Thrift Shop and donated many items to the Milam County Museum. She was proud to be from Cameron wanted others to appreciate being from here, too. She so loved St. Monica’s Church and was excited to see the completion of its renovation.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and her parents, Lillie and Rudy Richter. She is survived by her son, Brent and daughter-in-law, Tammy of Cameron and her son, Bruce and daughter-in-law, Kim, of Spring. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Marcus Zarosky and wife, Hillary, of Portland, Kaitlyn Laudig and husband, Josh, of Portland, and Kyleigh Zarosky of Spring and two great grandchildren, McKenna and Kennedy Zarosky of Portland.
Visitation will be held at Marek-Burns-Laywell funeral home in Sunday, June 28th from 4-5:30PM with a rosary following at 5:30 PM. Rites of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 29th at 10:00 AM at Marek-Burns-Laywell funeral home.
The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for the care provided by the staff of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Baylor Scott and White hospital.