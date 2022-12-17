Services for Dr. Paxton Hope Howard Jr., 86, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
Mr. Howard died Saturday, Nov. 26, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 21, 1936, in Tulsa, Okla., to Esther Coe Keener and Paxton Hope Howard Sr. His family moved to Midland in 1947. He graduated from Midland High School in 1954. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1958, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, The Texas Cowboys and Phi Beta Kappa. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in 1962. He was a member of the medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. He did an internal medicine internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, 1962-63. He served in the U.S. Public Health Service’s Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Ga. He was assigned to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City for training in infectious diseases and epidemiology. He did his residency at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minn., 1965-67. He did a fellowship in preventative medicine at the University of Oklahoma Medical School, 1967-68. He joined the staff of Scott & White Clinic on Jan. 1, 1969. He established the infectious diseases section of the Department of Internal Medicine in 1969, and was chief 1969-1981. He established the Medical Historical and Ethics Committee, and was chairman 1976-1983. He was a trustee of Scott & White Memorial Hospital 1979-1994, serving as first vice president, then president and CEO, 1995-1996. He was named a lifetime governor for Scott & White Memorial Hospital and the Scott, Sherwood and Brindley Foundation in 1996. He served 20 years as director of executive health. He retired in 2001, but still did part-time doctoring work, and retired again in 2009. He married Carolyn Harp in June of 1957, and she preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Barbara “B” Howard of Temple.
