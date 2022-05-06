ROCKDALE — Services for Victor R. DeLeon, 86, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with Harry McGuyer officiating.
Mr. DeLeon died Monday, May 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 10, 1936, in School Land to Anselmo and Manuela Roma DeLeon. He was an automotive mechanic.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lina Fulkerson; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include six daughters, Dora Mantey, Eloisa Thomas and Otila Hernandez, all of Rockdale, Patricia DeLeon of Lacey Lakeview, Cynthia Paniagua of Mexia and Dolores Nino of Bryan; two sons, Victor DeLeon of Elgin and Harry McGuyer of San Antonio; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.