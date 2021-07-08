Services for Jesse T. Rivera, 87, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Rivera died Sunday, July 4, at his residence.
He was born June 8, 1934, in Temple. He served in the U.S. Army for 15 years and was a Vietnam War veteran. He worked as a meat cutter for 30 years before retiring. He married Maria L. Barbosa on Sept. 2, 1958.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Burt Rivera.
Survivors include a son, Glenn Rivera of San Antonio; three daughters, Belinda Rivera, Elaine Wylie and Natalie Garcia, all of Temple; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.