Services for Brenda Gail Wheat, 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mrs. Wheat died Monday, June 26, at a local hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1952, to Fred Hendrix and Reva Latta. She attended Technical High School in Fort Worth. She ran a day care, worked for McLane, worked as a bar tender, at First Step Learning Center, and at Centex.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Wheat; two sons, Richard “Chopper” Hickman and Matthew Wheat; two daughters, Patti Hastie and Heather Betancur; a brother, Billy Bob Hendrix; three sisters, Janie Hankins, Bobbie Jo Marigny and Jordan Hendrix; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.