Jimmy Lee Bacon
Jimmy Lee Bacon, 69, of El Campo, passed away on August 23, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 1, 1954 in Cameron to the late George Lee and Lena Marie VanWinkle Bacon.
Jimmy retired from the US Army in 1992 after 22 years 10 months of service. He also was retired from the Bell County Sherriff Department.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Bacon of El Campo, daughter Brandi Johnson (Donald) of St. Petersburg, Florida, sons Jarrod Bacon of Austin, Joshua Jochec (Ashlee Jochec) of East Bernard, James Rushing (Patsy Rushing) of Troy, daughter-in-law Nancy Bacon of Grand Prairie, sister Janice Campbell of Galveston, brothers Kenneth Mings (Charlene) of Belton, and Jesse Mings, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Joseph Bacon.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Triska Funeral Home from 4-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Triska Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Steib officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park with Military Honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 and the Wharton VFW Post 4474.
Pallbearers are Brandon Brewer, Grey Randall, Lee Mahon, Trey Honeycutt, Andrew Rothbauer and Rachael Rothbauer.
