P. Stanley Osenga
Stan, 92, passed away on Mon, May 29th in Temple, TX. Born & raised in Bejou, MN with 4 siblings; honorably served his country on a Navy destroyer; the computer guy that loved numbers; involved in church; married to and preceded in death by Judy De Kam and Shirley Artz.
Stan is survived by his dtr, Elaine; sister: Betty Van Someren, sister-in-law: Diane Osenga: and the Artz family: Lee, Yvonne, Brian (Melinda), Greg (Vicki), Mel (Young), and Kevin.
Memorials to: Samaritan’s Purse or First Church of the Nazarene in Temple, TX.
