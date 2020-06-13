Services for Bennett Vivian Bonner Curtis, 88, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Curtis died Thursday, June 11, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Rosebud to Leon Clarence and Elnora Whitfield Bonner. She attended schools in Temple. She attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She graduated from American School of Chicago. She married Henry Lee Curtis in 1950. She was a teacher in Houston. She worked for Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy in Temple. She also worked for Sears Roebuck and Hornsby-Murcherson Funeral Home. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Wilbert Marice Curtis of Hewitt; three daughters, Lee Bonnell Shaw of Denver, Carol Diane McKenney of Temple and Kathleen Jeanette Dedrick of Acworth, Ga.; a brother; Eugene Bonner of Compton, Calif.; a sister; Carrie Burleson of Temple; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.