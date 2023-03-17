ROSEBUD —Charles Edward McIntosh, 70, of Rosebud died Friday, March 17, at a Waco hospital.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Mr. McIntosh was born Dec. 22, 1952, in Rosebud to James and Helen Spradlin McIntosh. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1972. He married JoAnn Baker on Feb. 15, 1974. He served in the National Guard for nine years and worked in the oil field industry for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of Rosebud; two sons, Jesse McIntosh and Jason McIntosh, both of Rosebud; two daughters, Jeanne Richards of Gonzales and Julie Hadley aof Buffalo; a sister, Mary Helen Cox of Smithville; and 12 grandchildren
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.