CAMERON — Services for Jose Vera Sierra, 71, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Monica Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mr. Sierra died Thursday, June 17, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Mexico to Alfonso Vera and Soledad Sierra. He married Sara Olvera. He was a landscaper.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; six sons, Pedro Vera and Oscar Vera, both of Regan, Jose Vera of Nebraska, Raul Vera and Jaime Vera, both of Mexico, and David Vera of Minnesota; four daughters, Susana Vera of Rosebud, Maria Vera of Minnesota, Elizabeth Vera of Temple and Ana Vera of Cameron; four brothers, Isidro Vera, Nieves Vera, Alfonso Vera and Raul Vera, all of Mexico; two sisters, Maria Vera and Luz Vera, both of Mexico; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited 6 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.