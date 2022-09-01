ROSEBUD — Services for Claud Dale Jackson, 89, of Cedar Springs, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton and the Rev. Rick Fendley officiating.
Updated: September 1, 2022
ROSEBUD — Services for Claud Dale Jackson, 89, of Cedar Springs, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton and the Rev. Rick Fendley officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Jackson died Monday, Aug. 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Rosebud to Claud Dunbar and Edna Williams Jackson. He lived all of his life in the Cedar Springs area. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Mickey Fleming on Sept. 30, 1960. He was the owner of Jackson Service Station in Rosebud and Jackson Farm and Ranch in Cedar Springs. He served on the board of directors for Powers Chapel Cemetery Association and he was a member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Cedar Springs; a son, James Dale Jackson of Cedar Springs; a daughter, Janice McCauley of Cedar Springs; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Powers Chapel Cemetery Association or to Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.