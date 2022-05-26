Services for Zantel Quantrel Teems, 35, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Teems died Tuesday, May 17, in San Antonio.
He was born Oct. 10, 1986, in Temple to Karen Ann Gamble Wheelock and Zantel Teems Sr. He graduated Temple High School in 2009. He attended Eight Street Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include four brothers, Eric Wheelock, Derrick Wheelock and Leray Wheelock, all of Temple, and Eddie Wheelock of Waco; two sisters, Tames Gamble Adiamo of Indianapolis, Ind., and Sharmae Wheelock of Temple; and a grandmother, Anglean Rogers of Temple.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.