Services for Nancy Pearl Nelson, 83, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Nancy Pearl Nelson, 83, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.
Mrs. Nelson died Wednesday, July 27, in Killeen.
She was born March 29, 1939, in Holly Springs, Miss., to Samuel and Lillian Wadley Jeffries. She graduated from John Hay High School. She lived in Cleveland, Ohio, and worked for the Cleveland Board of Education. She later worked as a surgical transporter for MetroHealth Systems and retired after more than 25 years of service. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and became a member of Marlboro Heights Missionary Baptist Church after moving to Killeen.
Survivors include a son, Olin Jeffries Nelson of Killeen; four daughters, Quinette James of St. Petersburg, Fla., Reana Nelson and Shoshana Wright, both of Killeen, and Rochella Thompson of Cleveland, Ohio; a sister, Lula Kate Nunnally of Memphis, Tenn.; and 44 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.