A Mass of Christian Burial for Henry Castillo, 81, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Castillo died Saturday, Feb. 6.
He was born Sept. 18, 1939, in Temple to Felipa Hernandez and Ernesto Castillo Sr. He graduated from Temple High School in 1958. He graduated from North Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in English education and Latin social studies. He served in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of first lieutenant. He taught English and Latin. He worked as assistant executive director of field operation of Planned Parenthood Association of Northeast Texas. He retired after 27 years as an English professor and advisor for Temple College, 1976–2013.
He was an member of numerous organizations including LULAC Temple chapter and the University of Texas Longhorn Foundation. While at Temple College he served as Faculty Council President for several years. He created the Association of Mexican American Students (AMAS) organization and served as sponsor. He also served on the Temple College Athletic Committee and co-sponsored the Rodeo Club.
Survivors include a brother, Edward Castillo of Seguin; and a sister, Janie Castillo of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Henry Castillo Scholarship at Temple College Foundation. Checks can be mailed to Temple College Foundation, or online at: https://foundation.templejc.edu/donations/
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.