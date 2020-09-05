CAMERON — Services for Flora Linna Schroeder Inge, 99, of Allen and formerly of Buckholts will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mrs. Inge died Tuesday, Sept. 1.
She was born July 28, 1921, in the Sharp community in Milam County to George and Alma Schroeder. She married Arthur Inge on Sept. 2, 1939, in Sharp. She was a homemaker and farmer. She worked at the Farmers Gin. She was a Democratic election judge and a member of the Buckholts Betterment Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006.
Survivors include a son, Arthur “Buddy” Inge Jr. of Haskell, Okla.; three daughters, Peggy Jungmann of Allen, Stella Travers of West Tawakoni and Patsy Maypole of Huntsville; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Memorial Park, C/O Don Glaser, 428 CR 114, Rogers, TX 76569.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.