CAMERON — Services for Jeri Glenn, 73, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Alan Wood officiating.
Mrs. Glenn died Tuesday, Feb. 9, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Waxahachie to Hosey and Ann O’Neal Mancill. She married Robert “Bobby” Glenn III and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Kelly Holbert of Whitney; a sister, Fredda O’Neal of DeSoto; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Animal Humane Society