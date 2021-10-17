Services for Rickey Dean Sauls, 63, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Sauls died Monday, Oct. 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 19, 1957, in Temple to Cora Lee Sauls Franklin. He attended Temple Public Schools. He owned and operated Sauls Automotive in San Antonio.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; four brothers, Gerald Sauls of Hempstead, N.C., Ronnie Franklin and Cleo Franklin, both of Temple, and Daryl Franklin of Arlington; and a sister, Sheila Williams of Arlington.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.