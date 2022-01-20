No services are planned for Dr. John H. Shale, 76, of Temple.
The body will be cremated and interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Dr. Shale died Thursday, Jan. 13, at a Belton care facility.
He was born April 15, 1945, in New York City to John H. Jr. and Patricia Moroney Shale. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Del Barton High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University and a doctorate from New Jersey College of Medicine (Rutgers). He did a residency in psychiatry at Mass General (Harvard). He received a master’s degree in public health from Harvard. He also received a juris doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and he was admitted to the California bar. He served 30 years in the U.S. Navy has a flight surgeon and psychiatrist and retired as a captain. His military awards include the Legion of Merit; Meritorious Service Medal; and Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Stockdale Shale of Temple; two sons, Dr. Christopher M. Shale of Ogden, Utah, and Austin P. Shale of Brussels, Belgium; a step-daughter, Lori Robertson of San Diego, Calif.; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.