Wanda Clark, 93, of Belton, TX formerly of Abilene passed away peacefully on January 29, 2021 in Belton, Texas with family at her side.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home in Abilene.
Wanda was born on December 18, 1927 in Big Spring, Texas to the late M.N. and Ollie(Honea) Oldham. She moved to Abilene as a child where she attended grade school and Abilene High. While working in downtown Abilene she met Arthur “Buddy” Clark whom she married in 1946. Together they spent many wonderful years together. She was a devoted home maker who loved caring and nurturing her family. She spent many years joining her husband in his POW organizations and events. Wanda enjoyed sewing and working on craft projects. Together with husband Buddy, they also attended, and sometimes planned annual Lost Battalion Association of Texas reunion events, and was also active in Abilene’s Commemorative Air Force. She maintained a very active social life, from playing cards to square dancing. She enjoyed a wonderful circle of friends. However, family was her center of attention. She was very proud of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was member of Hillcrest Church of Christ. After many years in Abilene she moved to Belton three years ago to live with her daughter, Prissy and son-in-law, Larry. She will be remembered as a devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her sense of humor and zeal for life will be cherished by her family forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 2 sons, Glen William and Errol Wayne Clark; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.
She leaves cherished memories of those who knew her. Among them, daughter; Prissy Jackson and her husband Larry of Belton, Texas; son, Mark Clark and his wife, Janet of Highland Village, TX. and daughter, Shelly Beale of Salado, TX. Never far from her thoughts were 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. “They will all miss their Mamaw.”
