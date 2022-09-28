No services are planned for Larey Gene Mattix, 85, of Lampasas.
Mr. Mattix died Saturday, Sept. 24.
He was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Nowata, Okla.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.